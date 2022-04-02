Documents accessed by NewsX reveal that close relatives of TRS leaders and party functionaries received a financial grant under the 'Dalith Bandhu Scheme' originally meant for the welfare of the members of Scheduled Caste community.

NewsX has accessed documents that raise questions on the integrity of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in Telangana. The documents reveal that close relatives of TRS leaders and party functionaries received a financial grant under the ‘Dalith Bandhu Scheme’ originally meant for the welfare of the members of Scheduled Caste community in the state. One of the names on the list accessed by NewsX is of Tatikonda Suresh Kumar who is the brother of former deputy Chief Minister of Telangana T Rajaiya. T Suresh Kumar is also a sarpanch from Ghanpur. Notably, the Ghanpur legislative assembly is reserved for SC candidates. Names of several other TRS functionaries (marked in red) and/or their close relatives appeared on the list.

Slamming the TRS government, Telangana BJP Spokesperson N.V.Subash said on the matter, “KCR government is not worried about welfare of poor Dalits. It wanted to provide financial aid to its cadre in the name of Dalit Bandhu Scheme.” He further stated, “These beneficiaries are having business and properties. How can they become beneficiary of this scheme which was introduced to help poor Dalits.”

Under the ‘Dalith Bandhu Scheme,’ a one-time financial assistance of Rs.10 lakhs per SC family for all eligible families as 100% grant to establish a suitable income generating enterprise as per their choice.