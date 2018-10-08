Bollywood actor Nana Patekar on Monday scrapped allegations of rape levelled against him by Bollywood actor Tanushree Datta. Speaking to reporters, Nana said he still maintains what he had said 10 years ago on the sexual harassment case. A beleaguered Nana also said his lawyers have asked him not to speak to the media as the the matter is sub-judice.

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar on Monday scrapped allegations of rape levelled against him by Bollywood actor Tanushree Datta. Speaking to reporters, Nana said truth will not change and he still maintains what he had said 10 years ago on the sexual harassment case. A beleaguered Nana also said his lawyers have asked him not to speak to the media as the matter is sub-judice.

A few days ago, actor Tanushree Datta had accused that Nana Patekar misbehaved with her 10 years ago. Tanushree shared her story in a media interaction and accused the senior actor of assaulting her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss during the shooting of a song. Since then, Bollywood stars are stepping forward and lending their support to either side.

Nana Patekar on Monday cancelled a press conference where he was due to address the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by Tanushree Dutta. Nana’s son Malhar informed the media about the cancellation.

