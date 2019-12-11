Nanavati-Mehta Commission gives clean chit to Narendra Modi-led Gujarat govt in 2002 riots case: The Commission found the role of three IPS officers RB Shree Kumar, Sanjeev Bhatt and Rahul Sharma negative in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

Nanavati-Mehta Commission gives clean chit to Narendra Modi-led Gujarat govt in 2002 riots case: The Nanavati-Mehta Commission report, that was tabled in the Gujarat assembly today (Thursday), has given a clean chit to the then Narendra Modi-led Gujarat government in the 2002 Godhra riots case, reports said. The report mentioned that the post-Godhra train burning riots were not organised intentionally.

Riots erupted in Gujarat after 59 karsevaks lost their lives after two coaches of the Sabarmati Express train, in which they were traveling, was set ablaze near Godhra railway station in Gujarat in 2002. Official figures said a total of 1,044 people were killed while 223 went missing, and 2,500 others sustained severe injuries.

The 1,500-page report, categorically mentioned that there is no evidence to prove that these attacks were either inspired or instigated or abated by any minister of Gujarat. The report found the role of three IPS officers RB Shree Kumar, Sanjeev Bhatt and Rahul Sharma negative. The report also exposed the conspiracy allegedly hatched by the Congress and certain NGOs to defame then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi.

Justice Girish Thakorlal Nanavati, a retired judge from the Supreme Court of India, had given clean chit to former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and PV Narasimha Rao in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The Commission had ruled out participation by the Congress leaders therein but concluded that some persons belonging to the party on their own had taken part in the riots. There was a failure on the part of higher police officers to make a proper assessment of what was brewing in the city, it said.

In 2014, former Supreme Court judge GT Nanavati and ex-Gujarat High Court judge Akshay Mehta had submitted their findings on the 2002 Gujarat riots case to the then state chief minister Anandiben Patel. Then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi (current prime minister of the country) had appointed the commission in 2002 to conduct a fair probe into the riots.

