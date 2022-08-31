Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Three terrorists neutralised in encounter in J-K’s Naqbal

National
Updated:
Vaishali Sharma
By Vaishali Sharma
pampore encounter
- Advertisement -

According to ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Nagbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to authorities, one of the terrorists murdered was Danish Bhat, who was implicated in serial killings.

Kumar stated that the area had been sealed off by police, the army, and the CRPF before to the commencement of the encounter.

There was no collateral damage as a result of the incident.

“3 SSP Shopian received information that 3 terrorists were hiding in Nagbal area. Police, 2 Army & CRPF cordoned the area & encounter was started. No collateral damage occurred. 1 A terrorist named Danish Bhat involved in serial killings & other 2 were neutralised,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

2 more terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Nagbal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on the previous day.

According to authorities, the terrorists were linked to the extremist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The operation was carried out by the J-K Police and security troops.

“01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the killed #terrorists were affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Search going on,” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Read also: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanks Narendra Modi for expressing condolence

SARS-COV-2 ANTIGEN LEVELS AND CLINICAL OUTCOMES: RESEARCH

Vaishali Sharma
Vaishali Sharma

Latest news

Related news

Company

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians. Ever since its acquisition by the ITV Network, the channel has witnessed unprecedented growth. NewsX is the News Leader and sets the news agenda for the nation, with its crisp formats, straight forward reporting, pointed debates, trending hashtags, and engaging mix of stories. It offers maximum news and continues to lead. NewsX is the Winner of the prestigious ‘News Channel of the Year’ Award at ENBA

Latest

Central Vista inaugural: Traffic diversions in New Delhi on September 8

Headlines 0
The Delhi traffic police have issued a warning that...

Bengaluru Floods: K’taka CM blames Congress for flood menace

Headlines 0
As Bengaluru continues to suffer from severe waterlogging caused...

Liz Truss succeeds Boris Johnson as UK’s new Prime Minister, pledges deduction of taxes from day one

World 0
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has defeated former Chancellor...

TMC’s Mahua latest fusillade over Rajpath rename

Headlines 0
Trinamool Congress (TMC) politician Mahua Moitra slammed the federal...

MeitY has taken note of Arshdeep Singh’s wiki page hack, expected to initiate action on Wikipedia: Sources

National 0
According to reports, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is poised to take action on Wikipedia after taking note of the altered Wikipedia entry associating cricketer Arshdeep Singh to Khalistan.

Sri Lanka’s weak regulatory frameworks responsible for China incurred debt crisis

Headlines 0
According to a research media release, the core cause...

OUR CHANNELS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2022. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.