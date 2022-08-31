Three terrorists neutralised in encounter in J-K’s Naqbal

- Advertisement -

According to ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Nagbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to authorities, one of the terrorists murdered was Danish Bhat, who was implicated in serial killings.

Kumar stated that the area had been sealed off by police, the army, and the CRPF before to the commencement of the encounter.

There was no collateral damage as a result of the incident.

“3 SSP Shopian received information that 3 terrorists were hiding in Nagbal area. Police, 2 Army & CRPF cordoned the area & encounter was started. No collateral damage occurred. 1 A terrorist named Danish Bhat involved in serial killings & other 2 were neutralised,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

2 more terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Nagbal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on the previous day.

According to authorities, the terrorists were linked to the extremist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The operation was carried out by the J-K Police and security troops.

“01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the killed #terrorists were affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Search going on,” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Read also: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanks Narendra Modi for expressing condolence

SARS-COV-2 ANTIGEN LEVELS AND CLINICAL OUTCOMES: RESEARCH