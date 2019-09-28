Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy appeared before CBI on Saturday to face questioning in connection with the Narada sting operation case, 2016. Roy was asked to appear at the CBI office on Friday but he didn't go citing preoccupations with party affairs.

Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy on Saturday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) for interrogation in connection with the Narada sting operation case, 2016. This came a day after the former TMC leader skipped CBI’s summon citing preoccupations and sought some more time. BJP President is currently in Kolkata for some public event of the saffron party. The former railway minister Mukul Roy was asked to appear before the agency on Thursday.

As per reports, Mukul Roy appeared at the CBI office in Kolkata’s Nizam Palace at 2.15 pm on Saturday. Reports said the investigation agency wanted to interrogate Roy and senior police officer SMH Mirza, whom they have arrested on Thursday, face to face as both referred to each other in some of the tapes. Mukul Roy reached at the CBI office after performing the rituals of Mahalaya, an auspicious day for Bengalis that comes seven days before the start of Durga Puja festival.

Taking a dig at Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Roy said he has always cooperated with the agency whenever he was summoned. He claimed the Bengal CM didn’t cooperate from the start of the investigation.

The sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuel, a journalist from Narada News, released a tape showing a number of senior TMC leaders, including Mukul Roy, who was Trinamool Congress MP before joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- taking bribes or asking for money. The tape was published by the news channel ahead of the Bengal Assembly Polls in 2016 that Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress won quite comfortably.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App