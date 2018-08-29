Narendra Dabholkar case: The Mumbai Sessions Court on Wednesday denied the remand of Sharad Kalaskar to CBI. The court further directed the CBI to apply for remand once Sharad Kalaskar's ATS remand is over. Kalaskar will be in ATS custody till September 3.

Coming out as a fresh development in Narendra Dabholkar case, the Mumbai Sessions Court on Wednesday denied the remand of Sharad Kalaskar to CBI. The court further directed the CBI to apply for remand once Sharad Kalaskar’s ATS remand is over. Kalaskar will be in ATS custody till September 3. Earlier on Tuesday, the CBI had approached the Bengaluru Court seeking custody of three persons arrested by Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka Police in connection with 2017 murder case of the journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Earlier on Sunday, the CBI informed a special court in Maharashtra that they will be seeking the custody of a few of the accused arrested from Karnataka in Gauri Lankesh murder case after it was reported that they had links in Dabholkar case also.

Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Mumbai Sessions Court denies remand of Sharad Kalaskar to CBI. Court asked CBI to apply for remand once Kalaskar's ATS remand is over. He is in ATS remand till 3rd September. — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2018

The CBI stated that Anmol Kale (37) — key accused in Gauri Lankesh murder — was the one who handed over the murder weapon to Sachin Andhure, who is said to be the shooter of Dabholkar.

Anmol Kale was arrested by Karnataka SIT in May after the investigations proved that he was involved in the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh. Reports suggest that he is a former convenor of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti which is a sister concern of Sanathan Sanstha.

According to the investigations made by Karnataka SIT it was revealed that Anmol Kale was heading a unit of a radical Hindutva group that is said to be involved in the violent incidents from the past decade.

