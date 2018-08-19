A day after his arrest in 2013 Narendra Dabholkar murder case, Sachin Andure has been sent to CBI custody till August 26. He was allegedly one of the shooters who fired at Narendra Dalhokar in 2013. Sachin Andure is believed to be a resident of Aurangabad district of Maharashtra.

Sachin Prakasrao Andure, an accused in the 2013 Narendra Dabholkar murder case has been sent to CBI custody till August 26, reported news agency ANI on Sunday. It comes a day after he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He was allegedly one of the shooters who fired at Narendra Dalhokar in 2013. Sachin Andure’s arrest comes two days ahead of the fifth anniversary of Narendra Dabholkar’s killing on August 20 in 2013. In 2014, the Bombay High Court handed over the Narendra Dabholkar’s murder case to CBI.

