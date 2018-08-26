A Pune court on Sunday extended the custody of Sachin Andure, an accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case. His custody has been extended till August 30. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed the court that the pistol which has been recovered from Andure was used in Gauri Lankesh killing, adding that some of the accused in the Gauri Lankesh case are connected with Sachin Andure. On August 19, he was arrested by the ATS which handed him over to CBI. He was later produced in a Pune court.

