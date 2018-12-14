Narendra Dabholkar murder case: A Pune Sessions court on Friday granted bail to 3 accused in Narendra Dabholkar murder case. The accused Amol Kale, Rajesh Bangera and Amit Degvekar were granted bail as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not file charge-sheet against them within the stipulated 90-days period.

Narendra Dabholkar murder case: A Pune Sessions court on Friday granted bail to 3 accused in Narendra Dabholkar murder case. The accused Amol Kale, Rajesh Bangera and Amit Degvekar were granted bail as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not file charge-sheet against them within the stipulated 90-days period. Two of them – Rajesh Bangera and Amit Degvekar – are presently in judicial custody with Karnataka SIT in Gauri Lankesh murder case while the third accused Amol Kale is currently with SIT team which is investigating Govind Pansare murder case.

In the last hearing on November 17, the court had granted a 45-day extension to the premier investigative agency to file chargesheet in the case. The court had earlier granted 90-day period to CBI to file the supplementary chargesheet against five of the six accused in the case. Kale is also an accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case and said to be the mastermind of Dabholkar’s killing.

The probe agency had taken Amol Kale in its custody in September in connection with its probe in Dabholkar murder case. He was arrested in May this year by the SIT of Karnataka Police in connection with the killing of Lankesh. It was earlier revealed that Amol Kale is a former convenor of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, a sister organisation of Sanatan Sanstha.

Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Two of them are presently in judicial custody with Karnataka SIT in Gauri Lankesh murder case and Amol Kale is presently with SIT team custody which is investigating Govind Pansare murder case. https://t.co/9Ird8ito5g — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2018

The Pune-based rationalist and activist Narendra Dabholkar was killed on August 20, 2013, by three bike-borne assailants while he was returning home from a morning walk while prominent journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. Narendra Dabholkar was the founder of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS).

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More