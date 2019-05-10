Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lashed out at Congress overseas advisor Sam Pitroda for his remarks on 1984 riots. Pitroda had said 'What happened in 84, happened'. He also said that the ruling government should focus on its performance in the last five years and not 1984 riots.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tore into Congress overseas advisor Sam Patroda for trivialising the 1984 riots. He lashed out at Pitroda for his ‘What happened in 1984, happened’ (84 mein hua toh hua) remark. Pitroda on Thursday had rejected BJP’s claims that the 84 riots took place with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s approval. Brushing off BJP’s claims Pitroda had said what happened in 84, happened and hence the ruling government should talk about its work in the last five years.

This is the first time that PM Modi has attacked Congress overseas advisor Sam Pitroda in particular other than Congress President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. On Thursday at a rally in Rohtak, Haryana, the Prime Minister said Pitroda’s remarks summed up Congress’s arrogance about the riots. He said it reflects Congress’s mentality and criticised it for making Kamal Nath in charge of Punjab and then chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath is also one of the accused in the 84 riots.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to ANI in Rohtak, Haryana pic.twitter.com/U17jXxWct6 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2019

The Prime Minister further added that Congress’s arrogance had got them 44 seats during 2014 elections and it will slip even further for the 2019 elections. He said Pitroda’s statement is reflective of party ideology and hence should not be taken as an individual’s statement.

In 2013, speaking with Reuters, Modi, who was the then chief minister of Gujarat had said he felt sad about 2002 Godhra riots just as he would be sad if a puppy came under a car.

