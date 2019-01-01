Narendra Modi 2019 interview LIVE updates: Speaking on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections Modi said it would be anybody vs Modi. The election is going to be 'Janta' versus 'gathbandhan' while Modi is just a manifestation of public love and blessings.

PM Narendra Modi has made it clear that Ordinance on Ram Temple can be considered only after legal process gets over. (Photo: ANI)

Narendra Modi 2019 interview LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being interviewed for the very first time in 2019 today after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) poor show in the Assembly elections held in the five states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram in 2018. Speaking on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections Modi said it would be anybody vs Modi. The election is going to be Janata versus Gathbandhan while Modi is just a manifestation of public love and blessings.

The PM also made it clear that Ordinance on Ram Temple can be considered only after legal process gets over. Modi is speaking on a variety of issues including RBI governor Urjit Patel’s resignation issue, Ordinance on Ram Temple, demonetisation, Pakistan sponsored terrorism, Ayushman Bharat Yojna and the Gandhis. Speaking on cross-border attacks from Pakistan post-surgical strike, Modi said it is wrong to expect that Pakistan will mend ways after losing a singlr battle against India. The poor country will take time to rectify its mistakes. (Ek ladai se Pakistan sudhar jayega, yeh sochna bohot badi ghalti hogi. Pakistan ko sudharne mein abhi aur samay lagega)

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi's interview to ANI's editor Smita Prakash https://t.co/k2qHD2ULhN — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2019

