Narendra Modi 2019 interview LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being interviewed for the very first time in 2019 today after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) poor show in the Assembly elections held in the five states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram in 2018. Speaking on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections Modi said it would be anybody vs Modi. The election is going to be Janata versus Gathbandhan while Modi is just a manifestation of public love and blessings.
The PM also made it clear that Ordinance on Ram Temple can be considered only after legal process gets over. Modi is speaking on a variety of issues including RBI governor Urjit Patel’s resignation issue, Ordinance on Ram Temple, demonetisation, Pakistan sponsored terrorism, Ayushman Bharat Yojna and the Gandhis. Speaking on cross-border attacks from Pakistan post-surgical strike, Modi said it is wrong to expect that Pakistan will mend ways after losing a singlr battle against India. The poor country will take time to rectify its mistakes. (Ek ladai se Pakistan sudhar jayega, yeh sochna bohot badi ghalti hogi. Pakistan ko sudharne mein abhi aur samay lagega)
Middle class never lives on someone's mercy: PM
For the welfare of the middle class, the politicians need to change their thinking. Middle class never lives on someone's mercy. They live with dignity and make an immense contribution towards running the country, the PM said.
Congress misleading farmers on loan waiver: PM
Speaking on farm loan waivers initiated by Congress-ruled states, Modi said such measures are nothing more than lollipops and dubbed Congress a lollipop company. Though the party boasts that it has waived all farm loans, the truth is that nothing like that has happened and the Congress shouldn't mislead the nation, he added. The PM also made it clear that the ruling BJP government is in favour of bringing construction related material in the 5 per cent GST slab.
PM on Rahul Gandhi calling GST Gabbar Singh Tax
Speaking to ANI's editor Smita Prakash on Congress president Rahul Gandhi calling GST Gabbar Singh Tax, Modi said the words show what Rahul Gandhi thinks. He questioned if the GST processes weren't done taking a consensus with all political parties in the country. The PM said the GST process has been going on since Pranab Mukherjee was the finance minister of the country.
Those who have stolen India's money, they will have to compensate for each and every penny: Modi
Speaking on fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and tycoon Vijay Mallya, the PM said those who have stolen India's money, they will have to compensate for each and every penny. The PM warned that those who have fled the country during the BJP rule, they will be brought back, today or tomorrow. Diplomatic channels, legal courses and seizure of properties are being done, he added.
Modi wants India to get rid of Congress culture
Prime Minister Modi said when he says Congress-mukt (free), he wants to get rid the country from this culture and this sort of thinking even Congress people say the party is a thought, a culture. He also suggested the Congress that its time to get rid of this culture.
PM on BJP's loss in five states
On being questioned the BJP's poor performance in the Assembly elections held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram in 2018, Modi said that in Telangana and Mizoram, nobody gave BJP any chance while in Chhattisgarh a clear mandate was given, BJP lost. But in 2 states there was a hung assembly. The PM said 15 years of anti-incumbency was being fought by our people and the BJP is discussing about its shortcomings.
PM highlights Ayushman Bharat Yojna
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described 2018 as a successful year. He said elections are just one facet of a number of facets. Highlighting his government's achievement in the healthcare sector, the prime minister said if the poor of the country are getting the affordable medical facility and healthcare insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Yojna, this is a major victory of the NDA government at the Centre in 2018.
Pakistan still hasn't learnt its lesson from surgical strike: Modi
Speaking on cross-border attacks from Pakistan post-surgical strike, Modi said it is wrong to expect that Pakistan will mend ways after losing a single battle against India. The poor country will take time to rectify its mistakes. (Ek ladai se Pakistan sudhar jayega, yeh sochna bohot badi ghalti hogi. Pakistan ko sudharne mein abhi aur samay lagega)
Modi interview: ANI's website crashes due to heavy traffic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 95-minute interview on ANI's website experienced heavy traffic, which resulted in an outage. The ANI regretted the inconvenience. However, the website is up again with limited access.
Modi takes a dig at Gandhis
Without naming the Gandhis, PM Modi said it is a fact that those considered the first family, who ran the country for four generations, are out on bail, that too for financial irregularities and it is a big thing. However, a set of people, who are at their service, are trying to suppress such information and push other narratives, he added.
Demonetisation wasn't an unprecedented move: PM
On being questioned on the demonetisation issue, Modi said the move taken by the ruling NDA government wasn't a jhatka (unprecedented move). The government had warned people a year before, that if they have such wealth (black money), they can deposit it, pay penalties and in lieu of that they will be helped out. However, they thought Modi too would behave like others so very few came forward voluntarily.
PM Narendra Modi on Ram Temple issue
PM Narendra Modi has made it clear that Ordinance on Ram Temple can be considered only after legal process gets over.
Urjit Patel himself requested to resign as RBI governor: PM
Revealing for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel himself requested to resign on personal reasons. Patel was telling him about it for past 6-7 months before his resignation and he gave it even in writing. The PM clarified that there was no question of political pressure and Patel did a good job as RBI Governor.
PM Modi on 2019 Lok Sabha elections
Speaking on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections Modi said it would be anybody vs Modi. The election is going to be 'Janta' versus 'gathbandhan' while Modi is just a manifestation of public love and blessings.