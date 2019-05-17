Narendra Modi, Amit Shah press conference in Delhi: BJP will get absolute majority, NDA doors open for new buddies: The government has worked on all platforms to uplift the living conditions of more than 50 crore people in the country. The nation has also accepted that the country is in the safe hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah press conference in Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressed the media at the party HQ in New Delhi, on Friday just six days before the results for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 are scheduled to be released on May 23, 2019. Shah today presented the BJP’s report card and claimed that Narendra Modi-led NDA will win more than 300 seats in the ongoing elections.

Welcoming Narendra Modi to the briefing, Shah praised the people of India for supporting the BJP and Modi’s leadership, voted them in 16 states and stood with Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign. He said the BJP is committed for the development of the common man including the people living below the poverty line, the oppressed and small and marginal farmers and the PMO is working relentlessly for all of them.

Shah said the government has worked on all platforms to uplift the living conditions of more than 50 crore people in the country. The nation has also accepted that the country is in the safe hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP president also said his party launched new schemes every 15 days, eradicated corruption and controlled inflation. The party made Make in India initiative significant in the international gamut. Shah said the BJP will sweep the 2019 Lok Sabha Election by a huge margin. The BJP boss said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India attained an important position n the international arena.

Defending Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur’s candidature, Shah said she was fielded to fight against conspiracy hatched by some people and BJP will act against Bhopal candidate after an internal probe. He said Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology does not belong to the one particular political party.

Addressing the media, PM Modi said that BJP will retain the power with a greater mandate and would serve people of the country for the second consecutive turn. The prime minister said that poll campaign was a success for the ruling dispensation.

Here are the highlights:

We will return with an absolute majority: PM Modi

If other parties want to join NDA, we will welcome them: Shah

People won’t vote for mahamilawat; the NDA will win more than 300 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Shah

As many as 80 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal, questions why BJP workers are being killed in Trinamool-ruled state: Shah

BJP will act against Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur after an internal probe: Shah

BJP will perform well in West Bengal, Odisha and in the South: Shah

Rejecting allegations levelled by Congress president Rahul Gandhi against the BJP on Rafale fighter jet deal, Shah said that Rahul could have proved it.

