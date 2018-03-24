As reports emerged that a UK based political advertising firm Cambridge Analytica harvested data from millions of Facebook users and used it to influence US presidential election in 2016, fresh revelations depict that the official mobile application of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is allegedly sharing private information of users to third-party US company, Clever Tap, without their consent.

The Narendra Modi mobile app, which is the official mobile application of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is allegedly sharing private information of users to third-party US company, Clever Tap, without their consent, claimed French security researcher Elliot Alderson. According to a report in Indian Express, the French researcher said over several tweets that personal data and device information of users, who created their profile on the Narendra Modi Android app, was being sent to a 3rd party domain, in.wzrkt.com., which belongs to the US company.

The device information includes operating software, network type, carrier, etc. The personal information includes email, photo, gender, and name. Explaining it on Twitter, Anderson said, “When you create a profile in the official @narendramodi #Android app, all your device info (OS, network type, carrier …) and personal data (email, photo, gender, name, …) are sent without your consent to a third-party domain called http://in.wzrkt.com,”.”

ALSO READ: Congress and BJP continue to lock horns over Cambridge Analytica row

When you create a profile in the official @narendramodi #Android app, all your device info (OS, network type, Carrier …) and personal data (email, photo, gender, name, …) are send without your consent to a third-party domain called https://t.co/N3zA3QeNZO. pic.twitter.com/Vey3OP6hcf — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) March 23, 2018

After quick research, he claimed that the domain belongs to an American company called CleverTap. Earlier in 2018, Elliot Alderson claimed that mobile phone company OnePlus was allegedly sending clipboard data back to a Chinese server. Recently, Facebook exposed data on 50 million Facebook users to a researcher who worked at the UK-based private data firm, Cambridge Analytica that worked for US President Donald Trump’s campaign. The private company has also been alleged to have stripped voter data to meddle in the constitutionally-mandated free and fair electoral proceedings in India.

ALSO READ: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data leak: Here is how digital marketing is used to influence elections

ALSO READ: Facebook made mistakes: CEO Mark Zuckerberg ends silence on data leak of users

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App