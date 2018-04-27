Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night arrived Wuhan for the one-on-one talks with the Chinese president Xi Jinping during the two-day informal summit in China. During the visit, the two leaders are most likely to enjoy some informal walks and boat rides in the picturesque Wuhan.

The summit is only aimed at rebuilding the trust and improving ties between the countries, which was affected during the 2017 Dokalam standoff

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are all set for their one-on-one talks during the two-day informal summit in China. The summit is aimed at improving the relationship between the two countries to tackle the global problems, including the border dispute straining the two countries. During the two-day informal summit, two of the leaders will visit the Hubei Provincial Museum and will continue their talks at a dinner by a magnificent lakeside with top officials. Modi landed in the Wuhan city on late Thursday night and was warmly welcomed by the authorities there.

“Warmly welcomed in Wuhan city for the first informal summit with Xi,” MEA said after confirming the PM’s arrival in China. As expected, the two leaders will meet in a famous villa that was once known to be the house of Mao Zedong – a Chinese communist revolutionary who became the founding father of the People’s Republic of China. The villa is located at the famous East Lake, where the two will have one-on-one dinner on Friday. On Saturday, the two will resume their talks with walking by the lakeside, boat ride and will wind up their talks over the lunch; a leading news agency quoted an official source as saying.

One should not expect an agreement or joint statement to be signed as it is an informal summit. The summit is only aimed at rebuilding the trust and improving ties between the countries, which was affected during the 2017 Dokalam standoff. “President Xi and I will exchange views on a range of issues of bilateral and global importance. We will discuss our respective visions and priorities for national development, particularly in the context of current and future international situation,” PM Modi said in a pre-departure statement.

