As per sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Indian Railways to re-strategise its policy towards achieving 100% electrification of the country's rail network. Modi in a high-level meeting in the presence of Piyush Goyal added that current infrastructure is already in place for diesel. PM also said that electrification is a long time process and annual target should be made to achieve this target. Currently, Indian Railways have around 5,800 working diesel locomotives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Indian Railways to re-strategise its policy towards achieving 100% electrification of the country’s rail network. Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to correct Railways policy. The suggestion by Prime Minister has come 6 days after he reviewed the Railway Ministry work in the presence of Railways Minister Piyush Goyal at the PMO. Raising questions over aggressive Railways approach towards total electrification, Modi said that current infrastructure is already in place for diesel, the other mode of traction. Soon after becoming Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has pursued this approach to modernise the Indian Railways.

According to Indian Express sources, PM Modi was of the view that premature and over-aggressive approach is not a good idea. Currently, as per statistics, Indian Railways have around 5,800 working diesel locomotives. The source added that Electrification is not a short-term process. Budget plays a key roll in its timely rollout. The diesel stock that we have has a certain life and it will take time. Another top source added that Railways should achieve electrification target annually. Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain recently informed the Lok Sabha said that “Ministry of Railways has decided to electrify balance 38,000 Broad Gauge (BG) Route Kilometer (RKM) for achieving 100% electrification.” The Railways has also announced that it will achieve electrification by 2021-2022.

ALSO READ: BSF orders DRDO lab to test food, year after BSF jawan’s video went viral

Finance Minister in the last Budget of Modi government announced that there is need to rethink to Railway’s electrification target keeping in mind financial and operational reasons. As per sources, the decision to electrify 100 % of the network was taken without adequate multi-disciplinary high-level consultations last year. Recently, due to the relatively low number of passengers travelling on Shatabdi trains, the government has decided to cut down the fares of its premium train on some selected routes. The railways have selected a minimum number of 25 trains in which this scheme will be implemented. This move of the government might be able to increase the numbers of travelers in Shatabdi.

ALSO READ: BJP MP launches protest against Yogi Adityanath government, says ending quotas will result in bloodbath

ALSO READ: Mohan Bhagwat distances RSS from BJP’s Congress-mukt Bharat idea, calls it political slogan

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App