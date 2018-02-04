Named "Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivartana Yatra" (journey to build a new Karnataka), the rally across 224 assembly constituencies of the state was flagged off on November 2 by BJP President Amit Shah. The party's state unit had opened an online registry and used social media to personally invite the youth, techies, educated class and prominent citizens to the venue, assuring them of seating arrangements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday embarked on a visit to Karnataka at the end of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 90-day rally, called “journey to build a new Karnataka”, across the poll-bound state. He is currently addressing a BJP rally at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. “Thousands of party cadres from across the state will participate in the event,” a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said earlier. Named “Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivartana Yatra” (journey to build a new Karnataka), the rally across 224 assembly constituencies of the state was flagged off on November 2 by BJP President Amit Shah.

The city has been turned into a fortress with heightened security for Modi’s visit. At least 1,000 policemen have been deployed around the venue, with another 1,200 traffic police working to manage the traffic, city Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said. Legislative assembly elections in the southern state are due in April-May. The BJP came to power on its own for the first time in 2008 but lost to the Congress after five years in the May 2013 assembly election.

Here are the LIVE updates from PM Modi’s Bengaluru rally:

05.50 pm: The way Congress is trying to stall Triple Talaq, the same is being done by the state government with the OBC Bill: PM Modi in Bengaluru.

05.40 pm: Our U-19 Cricket Team won World Cup yesterday. Their head coach Rahul Dravid was a significant factor behind this victory and this can’t be denied. He teaches us to work honestly and live for others: Modi said while praising the coach Dravid.

05.38 pm: There are serious allegations of corruption against Congress leaders. Reports are coming about them demanding commission in several projects. I have been told that Karnataka govt is being recognised as 10% govt as no work is possible without 10% commission: PM Modi

05.37 pm: PM Modi said farmers producing fruits and vegetables are the country’s ‘TOP’ priority. ‘TOP’ means ‘Tomato, Onion & Potato’. “We have launched ‘Operation green’ in the interest of these farmers. ‘Operation green’ would be beneficial for farmers just like the Amul model was successful in dairy,” PM Modi said

05.35 pm: World is discussing ease of doing business but here ease of murdering is being discussed. The one who opposes ends up losing life. This is dangerous for democracy and shameful for state govt: PM Narendra Modi at Bengaluru

Yahan kanoon se zyada apraadhiyon ka raaj nazar aata hai. World is discussing ease of doing business but here ease of murdering is being discussed. The one who opposes ends up losing life. This is dangerous for democracy & shameful for state govt: PM Narendra Modi at Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/PDdgJkXw1x — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2018

05.30 pm: Talking about the recently tabled budget, PM Modi said the government has made a significant decision so that correct price of crops is given to farmers. If Yeddyurappa, son of a farmer, becomes CM of Karnataka, the projects for farmers will work at its best because Yeddurappa has farmer’s best interest at heart. He also said when facilities will be provided to villages, migration to cities will go down and the mounting pressure on cities will be released.

05.25 pm: The government has set a goal to build more than 9,000 km long National Highway across the nation this year. Under Bharatmala Pariyojana, 35,000 km of roads will be constructed with an investment of Rs 5,25,000, PM Modi said at Bengaluru rally.

05.23 pm: The recent budget has solved one problem of Karnataka. With an investment of 17,000 crores, construction work of 160 km long sub-urban railway network will be started in Bengaluru. Almost 15 lakhs commuters of the city will be benefited by it: PM Modi

05.22 pm: PM Modi said there will be chaos in Bengaluru if it doesn’t get electricity for a day. However, there are 7 lakhs homes in Karnataka and 4 crores homes in the nation which lives in dark even after so many years of independence. “I want to ask you if you have seen the correct use and impact of extra money provided by the Center to the state government,” PM Modi said at Parivartan Yatra