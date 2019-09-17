It seems that more than the PM himself, the ardent fans of Narendra Modi are excited to celebrate the Prime Minister’s birthday. It seems that the entire nation is celebrating the birthday with a lot of enthusiasm. Reports reveal that recently a wholehearted fan of Modi, Arvind Singh offered a gold crown of approximately 1.25 kgs to Lord Hanuman at a temple in Varanasi.

Reports reveal that before the Lok Sabha elections, Arvind took a pledge to offer a gold crown to Lord Hanuman if Narendra Modi wins the elections for the second consecutive year. Moreover, a priest from the temple also revealed that Modi is the only man who has build the entire nation in a way which was never done in the last few years. This reward was offered to Lord Hanuman with a faith that the future of the nation will also shine like gold.

Not only this, but the BJP workers of Bhopal also showcased their happiness by cutting a 69-feet-long cake some hours back at Goofa temple. To do the honours, MLA Surendra Nath Singh was also present at the cake cutting ceremony to mark the 69th birthday of the PM. Moreover, the volunteers of the event tattooed Narendra Modi’s sketch on their arms and further thanked him for abrogating Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony–

Delhi: BJP workers led by party MP Manoj Tiwari celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday at India Gate. pic.twitter.com/wfxEh6dJcH — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019

Bhopal: BJP workers in Bhopal cut a 69 feet long cake yesterday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. #MadhyaPradesh (16/9) pic.twitter.com/b3Q53lzDnw — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019

Not only this, but the Delhi BJP workers along with the MP Manoj Tiwari also celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake at India Gate some hours back. Moreover, the party people also hailed Narendra Modi by slogans and waving the flags and the various placards at the India Gate.

Varanasi:Arvind Singh,a fan of PM Modi offered a gold crown to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple yesterday,ahead of PM's birthday,says,"Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, I took a vow to offer gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman if Modi ji formed govt for the second time"(16/9) pic.twitter.com/G6ephry6nC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 17, 2019

Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad last night and was honoured by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at the airport itself. Reports also reveal that BJP will be celebrating PM’s birthday from September 14 to September 20 as Seva Saptah. Moreover, the workers have also announced that they would organise various social initiatives during the entire week.

