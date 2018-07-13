India has invited the United States President Donald Trump as the chief guest of 70th Republic Day. As per reports, the US officials have not responded to Narendra Modi government's invitation so far. Diplomates from both the countries have met several times in the last few months to strengthen the foreign relations between India and the US.

Earlier in 2015, former US President Barack Obama had attended the Republic Day under the Modi regime. Donald Trump’s presence in the Republic day will showcase the friendship and strong relations between India and the United States.

PM Modi has so far maintained an impressive guest list for every year. Last time 10 ASEAN leader had attended the event.

Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, Singaporean Premier Lee Hsien Loong and Brunei’s Sultan Haji, Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Prime Minister of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and Cambodian Premier Hun Sen were the big leaders, who witnessed the event.

