Narendra Modi exclusive India News NewsX interview: The prime minister's remark came after Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday triggered a controversy with his remarks that Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse was Independent India's first Hindu terrorist.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday categorically denied the existence of anything called Hindu terror in an exclusive interview to India News-NewsX TV channels. He said no Hindu can be a terrorist and if there is such a terrorist, he’s no more a Hindu. The Prime Minister said this in reply to a question on Tamil Nadu actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s remark that Nathuram Godse was free India’s first terrorist. Godse shot dead Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948, in the lawns of Birla House in Delhi.

Prefacing his answer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in his limited knowledge, no person claiming to be a Hindu can be a terrorist and no terrorist can even stake claim to be a Hindu.

At an election rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa on Sunday last May 12, the PM had blamed the Congress for hatching the Hindu terror conspiracy in a bid to tarnish and defame Hindu heritage. The Congress and its mahamilavat allies will not let go of any opportunity to taint Hinduism’s saffron with terror’s blot, he said.

For successive claims on Hindu terrorism, like in the Malegaon blast case, where six people died and over a 100 injured when a bomb placed in a motorcycle went off on September 29, 2008, in the Maharashtra town, the BJP and the larger Sangh Parivar has steadfastly maintained that no Hindu can kill or harm people. Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast, is the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal.

Similarly, in the Samjhauta Express blast case, Swami Aseemanand was accused of masterminding the blast but the case was dismissed for lack of evidence. 68 people, most of them Pakistani nationals, were killed in the blast on February 19, 2007. The involvement of Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and Swami Aseemanand had given room for the creation of the Hindu terrorist tag by the Congress, says the BJP

The BJP and the Sangh Parivar have repeatedly said that Hindus don’t kill people and have resisted any attempts to equate Hindu terror with Islamic terror of the likes of ISIS and Al Qaeda.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App