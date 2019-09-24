US President Donald Trump says PM Narendra Modi is like father of India: The President of United States of America, Donald Trump has praised the Prime Minister of India on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, and has said that as Modi is one of the greatest leaders of India, we will call him as the father of India. US President Donald Trump further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great gentleman and has outstanding leadership qualities. Trump also said that once India was one of the most disturbed countries due to internal disputes in the living communities and other reasons but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought India on a calm and composed page and is working hard in order to make India one of the most powerful superpower. He further concluded his statement by saying that as same as a father would do, Modi brought the whole country together and he will be calling him the father of India. This meeting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump occurred just two days after the Howdy Modi event where both the leaders were together.

On the issue of Kashmir, Donald Trump said that it would be a great decision if Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan work and get to a conclusion and Trump once again offered to mediate between Indian and Pakistan if both the sides agree. The was the fourth meeting of Narendra Modi and Donald Trump as both the leaders Howdy Modi mega event where they showcased common vision for fighting terrorism and close friendship between the two countries.

