Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been lampooned and ridiculed by multiple people on social media and twitter handles for suggesting that gas can be generated from the gutter while it may sound a little too nieve here that the Prime Minister is actually right. If people only pay a little attention to science! There is a video out there in the public Shyam Rai, a tea-seller, who runs his establishment powered by the gas generated from the gutter around the shop. Shyam Rai hails from Raipur which is the capital of Chhattisgarh, which was carved out of Madhya Pradesh, has been running his tea-stall establishment powered by gas from the gutter, literally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of his addresses shared an inspiring story of Shyam Rai, who used to convert smell emitting from gutters into gas and later use it to prepare tea at his tea-stall. Shyam Rai’s instrument is composed of three 1,000 litre plastic tanks, which were placed in the gutter covered with a net on their bottoms. The nets on the bottom of three plastic tanks were there to prevent any waste material from entering the tanks.

When the water used to flow in the gutter along with the waste and due to pressure generated there, the smell which used to enter into the tanks was getting converted into gas (Methane gas) and was being used by Shyam Rai to prepare tea at his tea-stall.

Shyam Rai is not a professional engineer and has studied till class 11. Shyam has completed his project 4 years ago, and his effort was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shyam Rai has got his design globally patented and his technology will soon be installed in gutters in Raipur city to convert smell into gas.

