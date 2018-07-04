In a major relief for the farmers, the Union cabinet on Wednesday, July 4, cleared a hike of Rs 200 in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy. In February, the Narendra Modi government had declared that the MSP of 14 notified Kharif crops will be fixed at least 1.5 times higher than the production cost.

The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday, July 4, approved hike of Rs 200 in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy. The move comes ahead of crucial elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and the general elections due in 2019. On Tuesday, PM Modi met agricultural Minister Radha Mohan Singh and official of the Niti Ayog, who finalised the perennial move of providing at least 1.5 times of the production cost to the farmers. The MSP for a common grade of paddy was Rs 1,550 per quintal in 2017.

According to a report by theHindubusinessline, the MSP of paddy has been increased by Rs 200 to Rs 1,750 per quintal. The hike in paddy MSP will surge the food subsidy bill more than Rs 11,000 crore based on procurement figure of the 2016-17 marketing year.

