MoS Defence Ministry Subhash Bhamre in Rajya Sabha said that Centre has forwarded a bill of Rs 102 crore to the Kerala government for using Indian Air Force planes and helicopters for the relief operations during the flood last year. He added that the Army and the Navy are also preparing their bills and details of expenditure.

The Minister of State in the Defence Ministry Subhash Bhamre on Monday in the Rajya Sabha said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has forwarded a bill of Rs 102 crore to the Kerala government for using Indian Air Force planes and helicopters for the relief operations during the flood last year. Responding to a written question, Subhash Bhamre said that the Air Force planes carried out 517 sorties, airlifted 3,787 people and 1,350 tonnes of cargo. While 634 sorties of helicopters, airlifted 584 people and 247-ton goods during the Kerala floods.

The Minister added that the Army and the Navy are also preparing their bills and details of expenditure for assistance during last year floods in Kerala. In August 2018, Kerala really had a bad time as it witnessed heavy rains and water lodgings caused floods in several parts of Kerala, which resulted in a big number of deaths and loss of public and private property.

Subhash Bhamre said that the bills were prepared following the proper procedure and forwarded to the state Kerala government after the nod from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for reimbursement. He added that the Defence assistance to the civil administration is extended following the Instructions on aid to civil authority by the armed forces, 1970 act, wherein the recovery of expenditure incurred by the forces in rendering such aid is specified.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More