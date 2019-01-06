Aadhaar-driving licence linking: The Narendra Modi government may soon announce to link Aadhaar card with driving licence. On Sunday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reported that Centre will soon make linking of Aadhaar with driving licences mandatory.

Aadhaar-driving licence linking: The Narendra Modi government may soon announce to link Aadhaar card with driving licence. On Sunday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reported that Centre will soon make linking of Aadhaar with driving licences mandatory. “We are soon going to bring a law which will make it mandatory to link Aadhaar with driving licence,” Ravi Shankar Prasad said at the 106th Indian Science Congress at Lovely Professional University in Phagwara, Punjab.

Explaining the benefits of the decision, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the today if a person causes an accident and flees from the scene, lives freely and with a new or duplicate licence. But after linking Aadhaar the authorities will have the data that this person already has a licence and should not get a duplicate one.

“The moment you go in for a duplicate licence, the system will say this person already has a driving licence and should not be given a new one,” Prasad said.

