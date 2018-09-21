The Assam Police has registered an FIR against three authors of Class 12 political science book which says Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent during 2002 Gujarat riots. The FIR has been lodged at Golaghat Sadar police station on a complaint filed by Soumitra Goswami and Manav Jyoti Bora. On the 376 page of the book, it is mentioned that then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi was silent over the state-wide violence.

The Assam Police has registered an FIR against three authors of Class 12 political science book which says Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent during 2002 Gujarat riots. The authors have been identified as Durga Kanta Sharma (former head of the department of Arya Vidyapeeth College), Rafiq Jaman (former head of the department, Golapara College), Manash Protim Baruah (head of the department of South Kamrup College). The FIR has been registered at Golaghat Sadar police station on a complaint filed by Soumitra Goswami and Manav Jyoti Bora. They have demanded that book should be withdrawn from circulation.

In their complaint, they have further alleged that authors of the book are trying to mislead the students with false information about the Gujarat riots. On the 376 page of the book, which is written in Assamese language, it is mentioned that then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi was silent over the state-wide violence that was followed by riots at Godhra railway station, which took lives of 57 people. Godhra is a municipality in Panchmahal district.

