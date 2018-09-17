Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: India's 14th Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday turned 68 and will be celebrating his birthday in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. As per the reports, PM Modi will be celebrating his birthday with schoolchildren. On this special day, BJP leaders and politicians from other parties extended their wishes and said Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi on Twitter.

Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, September 17, will be celebrating his 68th birthday. The 14th Prime Minister of India Narendra Damodardas Modi was born in a Gujarati family in Vadnagar district of Gujarat to Heeraben Modi and Damodardas Mulchand Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known as one of the best orientators and quick decision maker. For his different and enthusiastic work style, he is followed by a huge number of fans across the globe.

In 2014 LokSabha Elections, NDA’s PM candidate Narendra Modi registered a thumping victory and secured 338 seats across the country.

In his tenure so far, PM has met many big leaders of the world including the US President Donal Trump, former President Barack Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and many others to boost and strengthen India’s relations with other countries.

PM Modi will be celebrating this special day in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, and expected to spend the day with schoolchildren of the region.

Here’s how politicians said Happy Birthday Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter:

Wishing our beloved Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi a very Happy Birthday. May God give him good health and strength to fulfill his vision of transforming India into a progressive and a developed nation.#HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/QZRadu0Tp1 — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) September 17, 2018

Warm birthday greetings to our beloved Pradhan Sevak Shri @narendramodi ji. May you continue to guide our nation to path of progress and prosperity .will pray God to give you Health to Lead the country. Your service to nation is unmatchable #HappyBDayPMModi #HappyBirthdayPM pic.twitter.com/aAfDebiWsH — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSBJP) September 17, 2018

Indians sees a new dawn for themselves and their future generations under the premiership of Shri @narendramodi. You have brought, most importantly, hope and that self confidence that we can achieve the impossible. May you continue to lead us for long years. #HappyBDayPMModi — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 17, 2018

Here's wishing PM @narendramodi a very happy b'day! May you continue to serve India with immense energy! & take India to heights never seen before!Usually the trajectory of success of a leader & the nation ran in opposite directions but today that has changed #HappyBdayPMModi — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 17, 2018

Warm wishes to our beloved PM @narendramodi ji. May you live a long and healthy life and serve the Nation as you do best. We admire you for taking the Nation to it's highest level. #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/YYxmkYAJ6s — Nongthombam Biren (@NBirenSingh) September 17, 2018

Dear Narendra Bhai @narendramodi , am overwhelmed by your kindness, concern & blessings . Thank you very much #HappyBirthDayPM #HappyBdayPMModi — Ananthkumar (@AnanthKumar_BJP) September 17, 2018

On the occasion of PM Shri @NarendraModi ji's birthday, rededicating ourselves to his commitment to serve the poorest of the poor. #HappyBDayPMModi pic.twitter.com/sS8DghYBTu — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 17, 2018

Going to Rain Baseras to distribute Food packets to Celebrate PM @narendramodi Ji birth day #HappyBDayPMModi pic.twitter.com/SewMRMDbPj — तजिंदर पाल सिंह बग्गा (@TajinderBagga) September 16, 2018

Heartiest and warm greetings to our beloved Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's birthday. The nation continues to make progress under your dynamic leadership. #HappyBdayPMmodi #HappyBirthDayPM pic.twitter.com/8goZPyoGAe — Pon Radhakrishnan (@PonnaarrBJP) September 17, 2018

Birthday greetings to the respected @narendramodi Ji.A man who is working tirelessly for the better prospect and development of India. Under his leadership, the image of India has been uplifted in the world.A true mass leader who is loved by all.#HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/bfqNWd17JB — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) September 17, 2018

Wishing our beloved Pradhan Sevak Shri @narendramodi a very Happy Birthday. May God give you good health and strength to fulfill your vision of transforming India & continue to guide our nation to path of progress and prosperity#HappyBirthDayPM #HappyBDayPMModi pic.twitter.com/bzUbFhJ7ot — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) September 17, 2018

জন্মদিনে শুভেচ্ছা । Happy birthday PM @narendramodi Ji. May Lord Vishwakarma bless modern day Architect of India @narendramodi ji.#HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/ydRpEXtLVF — Rahul Sinha (@RahulSinhaBJP) September 17, 2018

Happy birthday to the world's most powerful and popular leader

Thiru @narendramodi

May God give him with good health and strength to fulfil his vision of transforming India into a strong, developed and progressive Nation #HappyBDayPMModi #TamilNaduCelebratesModi pic.twitter.com/2V6YT4UJzM — BJP Tamilnadu (@BJP4TamilNadu) September 17, 2018

