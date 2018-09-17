Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, September 17, will be celebrating his 68th birthday. The 14th Prime Minister of India Narendra Damodardas Modi was born in a Gujarati family in Vadnagar district of Gujarat to Heeraben Modi and Damodardas Mulchand Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known as one of the best orientators and quick decision maker. For his different and enthusiastic work style, he is followed by a huge number of fans across the globe.
In 2014 LokSabha Elections, NDA’s PM candidate Narendra Modi registered a thumping victory and secured 338 seats across the country.
In his tenure so far, PM has met many big leaders of the world including the US President Donal Trump, former President Barack Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and many others to boost and strengthen India’s relations with other countries.
PM Modi will be celebrating this special day in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, and expected to spend the day with schoolchildren of the region.
Here’s how politicians said Happy Birthday Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter:
Leave a Reply