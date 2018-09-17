India’ s 14th Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi, who was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar of Gujrat, is celebrating his 68th birthday. Narendra Modi, son of Heeraben Modi and Damodardas Mulchand Modi has been holding the command of the nation from 2014 and walking on the path of progress with a huge fan following around the world and working hard to make country better day by day.
PM Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, and expected to spend the day with schoolchildren.
On this special day here’s how his fans, followers and BJP-RSS workers wished their leader Narendra Modi on Twitter:
