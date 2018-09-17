Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, September 17, turns 68. The iconic BJP leader, who strengthened India's international relations with other countries, is the 14th Prime Minister of India. PM Modi will be celebrating this special day in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi with schoolchildren. On his birthday, Twitterati wished Prime Minister with heart touching messages and posts.

India’ s 14th Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi, who was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar of Gujrat, is celebrating his 68th birthday. Narendra Modi, son of Heeraben Modi and Damodardas Mulchand Modi has been holding the command of the nation from 2014 and walking on the path of progress with a huge fan following around the world and working hard to make country better day by day.

PM Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, and expected to spend the day with schoolchildren.

On this special day here’s how his fans, followers and BJP-RSS workers wished their leader Narendra Modi on Twitter:

We've A People's PM

Who Serve Himself For Indians & His Hard Work & Dedication For India Always Inspired Me.#HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/8brDdenr89 — Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) September 16, 2018

He is not a hero…… He is silent guardian…. A watchful protector….. A Dark Knight.#HappyBDayPMModi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BYutVF1Vhe — AjiHaan (@AjiHaaan) September 16, 2018

I feel proud to have a prime minister like you MODI ji. Great strides, great achievements. We salute you.we want MODI ji again and again beyond 2019. 🇮🇳 #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/BGiX6KXhGf — kittu. (@kiittu_) September 16, 2018

Long live india long live @narendramodi ji we love our pm we love our India ✨ #HappyBdayPMModi ✨ pic.twitter.com/AXvRZHr9Jy — kittu. (@kiittu_) September 16, 2018

Happy birthday to the most beloved Prime Minister of India.

Got up early in the morning to visit a temple to pray for your long healthy life. I have never done this on my birthday also despite my mom asking me to do so on multiple occasions

#HappyBdayPMModi — chandan Yadav (@Chand_best708) September 17, 2018

Happy Birthday to our beloved PM ever!!

May God bless you with healthy n long life….#HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/QQIR6WpdPD — Sugandha (@sugandha85) September 16, 2018

I wish you a happy birthday @narendramodi ji.

We are with you♥️#HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/RMKmVxvHGP — Anirudha Sharma (@MODI_FIED_soul) September 17, 2018

Happy Birthday @NarendraModi ji. Your supporters have decided to give you a Big birthday present. But You will receive that gift in 2019. #HappyBdayPMModi — Paresh Rawal (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) September 16, 2018

