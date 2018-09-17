Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: 14th Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Monday turned 68 and will be celebrating his birthday in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. As per the reports, PM Modi will be celebrating his birthday with schoolchildren. On this special day, BJP leaders and politicians from other parties extended their wishes and said Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, September 17, turned 68 and he will be celebrating his birthday in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. Narendra Damodardas Modi was born in Gujarati family to Heeraben Modi and Damodardas Mulchand Modi in 1950.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be offering prayers in Varanasi’s famous temple Kashi Vishwanath temple and spend the day with schoolchildren.

Heavyweight politicians Nitish Kumar, HD Devegowda, General VK Singh, Rajyavardhan Rathore, BS Yeddyurappa, Dr Raman Singh and many other wished Prime Minister a very happy birthday.

B-town celebs including Madhur Bhandarkar, Anupam Kher, model Manushi Chhillar also extended their greetings to PM Modi.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying “Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi Ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always.”

