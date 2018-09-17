Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, September 17, turned 68 and he will be celebrating his birthday in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. Narendra Damodardas Modi was born in Gujarati family to Heeraben Modi and Damodardas Mulchand Modi in 1950.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be offering prayers in Varanasi’s famous temple Kashi Vishwanath temple and spend the day with schoolchildren.

Heavyweight politicians Nitish Kumar, HD Devegowda, General VK Singh, Rajyavardhan Rathore, BS Yeddyurappa, Dr Raman Singh and many other wished Prime Minister a very happy birthday.

B-town celebs including Madhur Bhandarkar, Anupam Kher, model Manushi Chhillar also extended their greetings to PM Modi.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying “Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi Ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always.”

Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi LIVE updates:

Live Blog

12:39 (IST)

12:27 (IST)

Bihar former deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav wished PM Narendra Modi on Twitter

12:09 (IST)

11:38 (IST)

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga distributed food packets to poor to celebrate PM's birthday

11:36 (IST)

Union Minister Ananth Kumar extends Birthday greetings to PM Modi

11:35 (IST)

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh wishes PM on his 68th birthday

11:31 (IST)

State External Affairs Minister VK Singh wishes Narendra Modi on his birthday

11:29 (IST)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi extends birthday greetings to PM Narendra Modi

