Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, September 17, turned 68 and he will be celebrating his birthday in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. Narendra Damodardas Modi was born in Gujarati family to Heeraben Modi and Damodardas Mulchand Modi in 1950.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be offering prayers in Varanasi’s famous temple Kashi Vishwanath temple and spend the day with schoolchildren.
Heavyweight politicians Nitish Kumar, HD Devegowda, General VK Singh, Rajyavardhan Rathore, BS Yeddyurappa, Dr Raman Singh and many other wished Prime Minister a very happy birthday.
B-town celebs including Madhur Bhandarkar, Anupam Kher, model Manushi Chhillar also extended their greetings to PM Modi.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying “Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi Ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always.”
Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi LIVE updates:
Live Blog
A prayer to god to grant our beloved PM @narendramodi a long and a healthy life .— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) September 17, 2018
Bihar former deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav wished PM Narendra Modi on Twitter
Wishing a very Warm & Happy birthday to respected PM Sh. @narendramodi ji! May God bless you healthy & long life, success and strength to live up to the expectations of 125 Crore Indians & fulfill the dreams & promises shown and given to the people!#HappyBdayPMModi— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 17, 2018
सम्पूर्ण समर्पण भाव के साथ उत्तम शासन के प्रणेता,मां भारती के सपूत,कर्मयोगी, अपनी ऊर्जा से युवाओं को प्रेरित करने वाले भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 17, 2018
आपके कुशल नेतृत्व में भारत सदैव उन्नति के पथ पर अग्रसर रहे| #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/4jhwfuZHp7
Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga distributed food packets to poor to celebrate PM's birthday
Going to Rain Baseras to distribute Food packets to Celebrate PM @narendramodi Ji birth day #HappyBDayPMModi pic.twitter.com/SewMRMDbPj— तजिंदर पाल सिंह बग्गा (@TajinderBagga) September 16, 2018
Union Minister Ananth Kumar extends Birthday greetings to PM Modi
Dear Narendra Bhai @narendramodi , am overwhelmed by your kindness, concern & blessings .— Ananthkumar (@AnanthKumar_BJP) September 17, 2018
Thank you very much #HappyBirthDayPM #HappyBdayPMModi
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh wishes PM on his 68th birthday
On the occasion of PM Shri @NarendraModi ji's birthday, rededicating ourselves to his commitment to serve the poorest of the poor. #HappyBDayPMModi pic.twitter.com/sS8DghYBTu— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 17, 2018
State External Affairs Minister VK Singh wishes Narendra Modi on his birthday
Heartiest birthday wishes to our charismatic leader and PM @narendramodi ji. May god bestow upon you all the happiness, health and success.— Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) September 17, 2018
Congress President Rahul Gandhi extends birthday greetings to PM Narendra Modi
Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always.@narendramodi— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2018