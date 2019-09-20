Howdy, Modi!: Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, Tulsi Gabbard said she is 'sorry' for not being able to attend the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston.

Howdy, Modi!: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a week-long visit to the United States of America, later today (Friday, September 20, 2019), reports said. On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States on September 21 afternoon. Gokhale said the two cities on PM’s itinerary are Houston in Texas and then in New York. On September 22, PM Narendra Modi will address to the Indian diaspora where US President Donald Trump will also join him.

The foreign secretary said the event to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in the UN will be held on September 24. The event is titled Leadership matters: Relevance of Gandhi in contemporary times. Prime Minister will be joined by some heads of govt, these include President of the Republic of Korea, PM of Singapore, PM of New Zealand, PM of Bangladesh, PM of Jamaica as well as the UN Secretary-General.

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, Tulsi Gabbard said she is ‘sorry’ for not being able to attend the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston. Tulsi is the first Indian-origin candidate for the US presidential elections. She is also a member of the Democratic Party of the United States had stated that she won’t be able to attend the event due to prior commitments related to her election campaigns.

With the active support of Pakistan’s ISI, Army and the ruling Imran Khan government, pro-Khalistan outfits, Pakistani migrants and Kashmir sympathizers are planning to disrupt the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event which is scheduled to be held in Houston. The International Humanitarian Foundation (IHF) is organizing the protest against Modi. Several mosques in Houston have become places of co-ordination and control and pick-up hubs for those protesting against Modi and Trump. Houston has a large population of Pakistanis, Kashmiri separatists, and Khalistanis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to address the mega event on September 22, 2019, reports said. Reports said as many as 50,000 people have registered to attend the Howdy Modi rally in Houston.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App