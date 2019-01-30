Speaking at the New India Youth Conclave in Surat, PM Modi touched upon on a number of issues, from attacking Congress to listing NDA government's works. However, during the entire speech, Modi did not take any name but referred to Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi as those who have been out on bail. Earlier in the day, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for expansion of the terminal building of Surat airport and inaugurated the National Salt Satyagraha at Dandi.

After inaugurating the National Salt Satyagraha at Dandi in Gujarat on his 1-day visit to the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed New India Youth Conclave in Surat. Speaking at the Conclave, PM Modi touched upon on a number of issues, from attacking Congress to listing NDA government’s works. However, during the entire speech, Modi did not take any name but referred to Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi as those who have been out on bail. Earlier in the day, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for expansion of the terminal building of Surat airport.

Here’s what PM Modi said speaking at the New India Youth Conclave:

PM Modi started his speech with the viral catchphrase “How’s the Josh” saying that seeing the youth, his josh was high. “What happened after 26/11? Martyrs were garlanded. Uri happened during our time. What happened after that? Wasn’t there a change,” Modi said. “I feel proud that you can feel the change,” Modi says while responding to a question. “During the earlier regime, people felt nothing can happen. We changed that thinking. Everyday there would be news of scams. Haven’t headlines changed now?” 3 lakh companies shut after demonetisation. Not even a noise. Because they were guilty. Every morning you see news of terrorists getting killed. earlier there would be blasts across the country. Now terrorists are limited to Kashmir, said PM Modi Rapes used to happen earlier too. But now, guilty are punished in three days, seven days. Those with such mentality should get scared, said PM Modi I had to start the fight against corruption somewhere. I started from the top. No one ever thought a chaiwala would challenge those who ruled the country for four generations. They are out on bail: Modi

