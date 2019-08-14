Independence Day 2019: The Independence Day will be celebrated on a very grand level in India and will be live-streamed on YouTube and Google search as a part of the collaboration between Google with India's largest public broadcasting agency Prasar Bharti.

On the 73rd Independence Day of India on August 15, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation from Delhi’s iconic Red Fort. National Broadcaster Doordarshan will live stream the grand celebrations of the 73rd Independence day which will be broadcasted from 7:30 AM onward on Thursday, August 15, 2019. PM Narendra Modi will address the nation after hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech will also go live on Google and Youtube. In order to tune in to Prime minister Narendra Modi’s speech, you just need to type independence day in the YouTube or Google search page and you will be able to see the live stream of the PM’s speech.

Just a day before the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on the Independence Day, President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the complete network of All India Radio.

When to Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on 73rd Independence Day?

The speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen from 7:30 AM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on 73rd Independence Day?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on 73rd Independence Day can be seen on Doordarshan live and it can be also live-streamed on Google and YouTube. The users just need to type Indian Independence day in the search box of Google or YouTube to tune into the live stream of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Speech.

