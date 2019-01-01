Narendra Modi interview 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed out BJP's achievements during his reign in an interview on news agency ANi on Tuesday, January 1. While slamming the Congress, he said Rahul Gandhi-led party has in the past 70 years of ruling only promoted casteism, nepotism and corruption.

PM Modi has been criticised often for not addressing press conferences and this is the third such interview with a single media entity

Narendra Modi interview 2019: Thanking those who acknowledge Modi magic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview laid the achievements of the BJP while speaking to the editor of ANI on Tuesday, January 1. He said 2018 was a year of many achievements, among them was in the field of sports, where children from Tier 2 and Tier 3 and villages hugely participated in sports. He further said that India outshined in the year 2018. On asking about 2016 Surgical strikes, he said the date of the big event was changed twice, in order to make sure the security of the troops.

While the Congress recently defeated the BJP in recent assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, PM Modi on this said, the saffron party embattled 15 years of anti-incumbency in these states. He also laid emphasis on the transcendence of the BJP, by saying that there are innumerable party MPs in the South, while it has its presence in the Northeastern state s as well, besides Uttar Pradesh. The party has gained a lot of attention in the past 4 past, said PM Modi.

PM Modi vividly on various issues, which include Triple Talaq, demonetisation, GST, ordinance on Ram Temple, 2019 General elections, and 2016 Surgical Strikes, Rafale deal and BJP’s loss in recent assembly elections in five states-Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.

