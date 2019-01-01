Prime Minister Narendra Modi 2019 Interview to ANI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday clarified that the saffron party will be heading to the 2019 General elections showdown under his and party president Amit Shah’s leadership and not under a new prime ministerial candidate.

The answer was a clear indication that contrary to some reports that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was pushing for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, a Maharashtrian leader perceived to be close to the Sangh, could stage a competition for the PM’s post if the NDA fell short of the 272 marks

Speaking to the ANI editor in an extended interview, Modi held forth on several issues including the Congress, and its corruption and its attempts to mislead people over farm loan waivers. Modi made his remarks on the continuance of the eponymous wave in relation to the BJP losing in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. He told the interviewer that the party lost in Chhattisgarh because the people’s mandate was elsewhere. The losses in MP and Chhattisgarh were due to anti-incumbency of 15 years, he said, and don’t prove the Modi wave is anywhere near finishing.

The Prime Minister said the people of India wanted a clear alternative to the Congress, which, he said, had been in the mainstream for far too long and has been the primary factor holding the country back by its continuing patronage of casteism, dynasty politics and nepotism. The agenda for 2019 will be set by the people of the country who will take on the Opposition grand alliance.

Modi said the BJP has been welcomed by the people as a party for a change. The people have been tired of the leadership provided by the Congress and it is in this regard that the party seeks a Congress-mukt Bharat, a country free from casteism, nepotism and dynasty politics.

