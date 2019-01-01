Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview with ANI on January 1, 2019, attacking the Congress said that the first family is now on bail for monetary irregularities in the National Herald case and has also made his comments on various issues of the country. Check out what Twitterati's has to say to his comments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview with ANI on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 attacked the Congress saying that the first family is now on bail for monetary irregularities in the National Herald case. Modi criticised the first family who ruled India for 70 long years. Talking about Urijit Patel, the former governor of Reserve Bank of India, Modi revealed that Patel wanted to resign from his post 6-7 months back from the day he gave his resignation.

He further made a stand on the triple talaq issue and said that most Islamic countries have banned it and it is not a matter of religion but an issue of gender equality and of social justice. Also, speaking about the issue of Ram Temple, Modi said that a solution would be found to this(Ayodhya) issue under the Constitution and it is also mentioned in BJP’s 2019 manifesto.

Apart from these, Modi has given a hint on various issues and topics in the interview for which Twitterati’s are going gaga over it. here are some of the tweets shared by the people of the country over Modi’s interview on ANI.

Compared to previous interviews is this a more conciliatory PM that we are seeing? The tone is less shrill. #Modi2019Interview — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) January 1, 2019

#modi2019interview Qs undeniably pre-vetted. She’s been allowed to play Devil’s (not Doval’s) Advocate as BJP realises they need PM to answer issues being discussed in the street. But Answers are mostly what he has been saying during campaign speeches, with some updating. https://t.co/yB2eLPUw45 — K. C. Singh (@ambkcsingh) January 1, 2019

#Modi2019Interview The way someone thinks is the way someone talks.Have GST processes not been done taking a consensus with all political parties in the country? Since Pranab Mukherjee was FM,the GST process has been going on: PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi calling GST'Gabbar Singh Tax' — Totlani Krishan (@kktotlani) January 1, 2019

It's the beginning of his false campaign of 2019 lok sabha election . #Modi2019Interview a scripted interview better than bigg boss scripted show . At last Modi came out of his coma stage. — Yukesh Rajendran (@YukeshRajendran) January 1, 2019

Modi knows when is the right time for interviews/ appearing on TV screen to grab maximum eyeballs and become talking point… This interview is timed rightly today on 1st Jan 2019#Modi2019Interview #ModionZee #ModiOnABP — Varun Mahajan (@varunmahajan82) January 1, 2019

@narendramodi ji You went inside Pakistan to have briyani and it was Dangerous? ????? 😅😅😅😂. Don't try to take the credit of our brave soldiers. Atleast leave our Army alone..#modi2019interview — Thomas (@heartindian_) January 1, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More