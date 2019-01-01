Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview with ANI on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 attacked the Congress saying that the first family is now on bail for monetary irregularities in the National Herald case. Modi criticised the first family who ruled India for 70 long years. Talking about Urijit Patel, the former governor of Reserve Bank of India, Modi revealed that Patel wanted to resign from his post 6-7 months back from the day he gave his resignation.
He further made a stand on the triple talaq issue and said that most Islamic countries have banned it and it is not a matter of religion but an issue of gender equality and of social justice. Also, speaking about the issue of Ram Temple, Modi said that a solution would be found to this(Ayodhya) issue under the Constitution and it is also mentioned in BJP’s 2019 manifesto.
Apart from these, Modi has given a hint on various issues and topics in the interview for which Twitterati’s are going gaga over it. here are some of the tweets shared by the people of the country over Modi’s interview on ANI.
