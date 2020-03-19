In an almost 30-minute speech on novel coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people to be cautious, observe the Janata curfew on Sunday March 22, maintain social distancing and asked people to work from home as much as possible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people of the country to observe a Janata curfew on Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19, in India. He said barring exceptions including essential services, the media and public representatives, all should observe the curfew. He asked citizens to call 7 new people a day and tell them about the pandemic and loop them in on the Janata curfew. PM Modi urged citizens over 60 years of age not to leave home. While making exceptions, he advised most people to work from home to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi appealed to the people not to hoard essentials including vegetables, milk and grains, and allow people to buy them instead of buying the whole lot. Markets in Delhi and elsewhere have seen panic buying ahead of the speech by the PM.

The Prime Minister said social distancing is a must during these testing times when such a disease is killing by the thousands across the world. He began his speech saying the country has seen regional breakout of some diseases, like the plague outbreak in Surat in 1994, but the country has not seen such a pandemic on this scale and across the country. Four people have died of the disease till today.

The PM said India has bravely faced diseases like the coronavirus, but in the past few days, some people have created a scenario that somewhere we are not safe. He said the carelessness over this pandemic was not safe. It is necessary for all the citizens of India to remain sincere and serious about the pandemic, he said possibly referring to barbs from former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and others in the Opposition over the government’s handling of the pandemic.

मुझे भरोसा है कि आने वाले समय में भी आप अपने कर्तव्यों का,

अपने दायित्वों का इसी तरह निर्वहन करते रहेंगे। हां, मैं मानता हूं कि ऐसे समय में कुछ कठिनाइयां भी आती हैं, आशंकाओं और अफवाहों का वातावरण भी पैदा होता है: PM @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 19, 2020

पिछले दो महीनों में,

130 करोड़ भारतीयों ने,

देश के हर नागरिक ने,

देश के सामने आए इस संकट को अपना संकट माना है,

भारत के लिए,

समाज के लिए उससे जो बन पड़ा है,

उसने किया है: PM @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 19, 2020

The Prime Minister said whenever he asked anything from the nation, it has never disappointed him. He said today he wanted to ask something from the nation. He asked the people of the country to give him a few weeks and said medical sciences were not yet able to bring a cure to this pandemic. In this situation, we need to stay safe and calm, he said. The countries that are facing terrible situations have also begun with slow growth but grew alarmingly. They have isolated maximum people to control the situation. The citizens of these countries have cooperated a lot, he reminded the people.

PM Modi said being a citizen of the country, people should resolve to follow the instructions of Central and state governments in this regard. He advised patience and social distancing. These 2 steps will play an important role in controlling the pandemic. He said it’s a myth if one believes they will not get the coronavirus.

He urged people to work from home as much as possible including private company employees. He added that essential services, the media and government may continue to work with adequate precautions. The rest should isolate themselves, he said. The PM drew an analogy of the pandemic with war.

PM Modi said the country is also facing an economic slowdown due to COVID-19. To resolve this problem, the government has made a task force under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This task force will announce measures over the next few days.

