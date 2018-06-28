Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited Maghar, place where Sant Kabir breathed his last and took on the opposition parties invoking Sant Kabir's message of tolerance above caste and religion to launch the BJP's campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Hitting out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, PM Modi said that those who are trying to create a rift within the society have never understood the teachings of the great saints

Located at around 200 km from Varanasi, Maghar is considered to be ‘gateway to hell’ but Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked this place to launch BJP’s campaign for 2019 general elections in Uttar Pradesh. Taking on the opposition leaders, who as per the saffron party create doubts in the mind of people for political gain, PM Modi invoked 15th century Sant Kabir’s message of tolerance above caste and religion to sound the bugle for BJP’s campaign in the state.

“Sant Kabir did not believe in castes, he believed everyone is equal. We aim to take Kabir’s wisdom to the masses and include it in shaping a New India,” PM said after offering ‘chadar’ and paying floral tribute at the mazaar of Sant Kabir.

PM Modi attacked the opposition while addressing a rally at Maghar after laying the foundation stone for an institute named after Kabir Das to mark the 500th death anniversary of the poet.

PM was scheduled to land first at Gorakhpur airport, but the runway was closed after rainwater flooded the airstrip, therefore, PM Modi directly landed at Maghar.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had sparked a controversy after he refused to wear a skull cap offered to him at the mausoleum of Sant Kabir, during his visit to take stock of preparations there ahead of PM’s visit.

The UP chief refusing to wear skull cap is reminiscent of PM Modi’s refusal to wear to cap offered to him by Sayed Imam Shahi Saiyed back in 2011 when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.

