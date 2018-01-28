Earlier, PM Narendra Modi on Twitter had invited people to suggest ideas for today's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, to which Congress president Rahul Gandhi replied, "Dear Narendra Modi, since you have requested some ideas for your radio programme, tell us about how you plan to get jobs for our youth, stop rapes in Haryana and get the Chinese soldiers out of Doka La."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”, the first in 2018, on Sunday at 11 am. This was the 40th episode of the monthly radio broadcast where PM Modi addressed the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News. During the programme, PM Modi shares his thoughts about the issues concerning the people and also takes feedback from them. In the previous broadcast of the radio programme, PM Modi had put forward his idea of a ‘New India’ and invited people to join him in transforming the nation from a ‘Positive India’ to a ‘Progressive India’.

In today’s Mann Ki Baat address, he talked about the achievements of women and how they have transformed the nation. PM Modi remembered astronaut Kalpana Chawla who died in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster which occurred on February 1, 2003. Earlier, PM Modi on Twitter invited people to suggest ideas for today’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, to which Congress president Rahul Gandhi replied, “Dear Narendra Modi, since you have requested some ideas for your radio programme, tell us about how you plan to get jobs for our youth, stop rapes in Haryana and get the Chinese soldiers out of Doka La.”

Here are ‘Mann Ki Baat’ LIVE updates:

11:30 am: PM Modi concludes Mann ki Baat.

11.29 am: Gandhi ji ne jo baatein humein batayi hain woh aaj bhi relevant hain. Agar hum sankalp karen ki Bapu ke raaste par chalen- jitna chal sake chalein – toh usse badi sharadhanjali kya ho sakti hai.

11.27 am: PM Modi remembers Mahatma Gandhi, says the path of non-violence and peace is the true path which was shown by the father of the nation.

11.26 am: Laxmikutty is a teacher in Kerala’s Kallar and still resides in a hut made of palm leaves in a tribal tract amidst dense forests. She prepares 500 types of herbal medicines from her memory. She has been conferred with Padma Shree award.

Laxmikutty is a teacher in Kerala's Kallar and still resides in a hut made of palm leaves in a tribal tract amidst dense forests. She prepares 500 types of herbal medicines from her memory. She was been conferred with Padma Shree award: PM Modi #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/hBujegdF8w — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2018

11.25 am: You must have heard the name of Arvind Gupta Ji who was conferred with Padma Shree award. He spent all his life creating toys for children from waste. We have honoured those who may not be seen in big cities but have done transformative work for society.

11.20 am: Darshan from Mysuru wrote that he was undergoing an expenditure of Rs 6000 per month on medicines for the treatment of his father. He wasn’t aware of Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana. But now he has begun purchasing medicines from there and expenses have been reduced by 75%.

11.17 am: I want to appreciate the women of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh. This is a Maoist affected area but the women there are operating e-rickshaws. This is creating opportunities, it is also changing the face of the region and it is also environment-friendly.

11.15 am: In our country, there have been unending endeavours against social ills and evil practices, both individually & collectively. In order to uproot social ills in Bihar, world’s longest human chain spanning over 13,000 kilometers was formed.

In our country, there have been unending endeavours against social ills and evil practices, both individually & collectively. In order to uproot social ills in Bihar, world’s longest human chain spanning over 13,000 kilometers was formed: PM Modi #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/vC5Cvm1Aee — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2018

11.12 am: I would like to mention the Matunga Railway station which is an all-women station. All leading officials there are women. It is commendable.

I would like to mention the Matunga Railway station which is an all-women station. All leading officials there are women. It is commendable: PM Narednra Modi #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/tzgPhN1WQH — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2018

11.10 am: Three women Bhavna Kanth, Mohana Singh and Avani Chaturvedi have become fighter pilots and are undergoing training on Sukhoi- 30.

11.08 am: Women are advancing in many fields, emerging as leaders. Today there are many sectors where our Nari Shakti is playing a pioneering role, establishing milestones.

11.05 am: I am grateful to Prakash Tripathi who in his letter to me spoke about Kalpana Chawla whose death’s anniversary is on 1st Feb, she has inspired a lot of people.

10.55 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation through Mann Ki Baat shortly.