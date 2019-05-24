Narendra Modi meets BJP veterans LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi before taking oath as PM for second term on May 30: Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Modi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to thank the voters for their overwhelming support. Apart from that, Modi will also meet his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar to seek her blessings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Friday met party veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences in Delhi before taking oath as PM for the second consecutive term on May 30, 2019, reports said. Modi said he met the two leaders to seek their blessings before beginning his second innings as the PM of the country. Modi said the BJP’s successes today are possible because greats like Advani spent decades building the party and provided a fresh ideological narrative to the people.

The move comes a day after Advani congratulated both Modi and Shah for steering the BJP towards this unprecedented victory in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Trends show the BJP is on course to win 303 seats while the NDA alliance looks certain to cross 350. Complimenting to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and all the agencies that were involved in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Advani said it’s such a wonderful feeling that in a country as large and diverse as India, the electoral process has been so successfully completed. Amitbhai Shah as BJP President and all dedicated workers of the party have put in enormous effort in making sure that BJP’s message reaches every voter, he added.

Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP’s successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people. pic.twitter.com/liXK8cfsrI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

L K Advani, BJP: Heartiest congratulations to Narendrabhai Modi for steering BJP towards this unprecedented victory in elections. Amitbhai Shah as BJP President & all dedicated workers of the party have put in enormous effort in making sure that BJP's message reaches every voter. pic.twitter.com/LIr7vW4zXc — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also arrived at senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi’s residence. Heaping praise on Joshi, the PM said Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence and his contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. Joshi has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including him, Modi added.

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Modi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to thank the voters for their overwhelming support. Apart from that, Modi will also meet his mother Heeraben. On May 23, 98-year-old Heeraben thanked the BJP workers outside her residence in Raisin village near Gandhinagar after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

A galaxy of top world leaders including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, leaders of the P-5 countries, Japan, Germany, Israel, Saudi Arabia and UAE could be invited to attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi. However, it is still not clear if the Government of India will invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan to attend the oath taking ceremony.

For all the latest National News News, download NewsX App