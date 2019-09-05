PM Narendra Modi, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe hold talks in Vladivostok: Japan's ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu on Wednesday said the upcoming visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to India is a way to gain momentum to boost economic, political and business relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) meets his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the 5th EEF in Vladivostok, Russia on on Thursday. (Photo: PIB)

PM Narendra Modi, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe hold talks in Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the 5th EEF in Vladivostok and discussed on strengthening bilateral relations in defence, security, startup, 5G areas and economic fields among others. This is the third meeting between Abe and Modi in a period of three months. In June, the two leaders had held talks at the G20 Osaka summit in Japan and again met in G7 summit in Biarritz in August.

Japan’s ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu on Wednesday said the defence ties between Japan and India are growing rapidly. Kenji Hiramatsu said Japan is also interested in opening the Pacific also. Hiramatsu said the upcoming visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to India is a way to gain momentum to boost economic, political and business relations. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said a lot of discussions was on the bilateral relations with particular emphasis on the forthcoming visit of Japanese prime minister to India for the Annual Summit that would take place sometime in December. Dates will be negotiated and announced in due course.

Here are the highlights:

– Shinzo Abe and Narendra Modi have agreed that the first 2+2 Ministerial meeting i.e. the Foreign and Defence Ministers of the two countries will have a meeting preferably before this Annual Summit.

– Indo-Pacific is an issue on which Japan-India share similar views. PM Abe spoke of free and open Indo-Pacific and the importance of bilateral cooperation on the economic side and in terms of people-to-people relations to build secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region

– Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday visited the Hamamatsu Air Base in Japan’s Shizuoka Prefecture, where he was briefed on the functioning of F-15 fighter aircraft and Kawasaki Trainer plane. Japan is planning to sell off 100 of its homebrew F-15J Eagles to pay for more stealth jets, reports said.

– India is also working on the Shinkansen bullet train project with Japan’s active collaboration.

– India and Japan conducted a rare discussion on the South China Sea situation during a high-level visit by defence minister Rajnath Singh.

– The two countries also held talks on sharing military logistics for greater interoperability.

– Apart from Malabar exercise, the navies of India, Japan, and the US will take part in the trilateral mine-countermeasures exercise (MINEX) every year.

– Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) and Indian Navy will make efforts towards participating in multilateral exercises including participation as observers.

– India and Japan have decided to hold their first Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue (2+2) ahead of the Japan-India annual summit this year.

– India is on the verge of inviting telecom majors to conduct trials for the upcoming 5G network. Japan could play a key role in it.

