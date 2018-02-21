Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an instrument of corruption. The Congress chief made this allegation against Prime Minister in Shillong where he was addressing a public rally. Rahul Gandhi said that he is not against corruption but is an instrument of corruption. The recent political attack on PM Modi and his government has come in the context of PNB fraud case involving diamond tycoon Nirav Modi.

Once again launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused that he is an instrument of corruption. Speaking in Shillong ahead of forthcoming assembly elections in the state, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the context of Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case hit out at the Prime Minister saying that he is not against corruption but is an instrument of corruption. It’s one of the sharpest attacks at PM Modi in the recent days as the new Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is spearheading his party from the front.

Addressing a roadshow earlier in Meghalaya’s Shillong, Rahul Gandhi said that BJP comes here and offer crores of rupees to the churches of Meghalaya. Just like they think they can buy some Congress MLA’s and form the government, they also think they can come here and buy the church, the religion and God. This is disgusting. Lambasted at the NDA government over the alleged multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, involving celebrity jewellery designer Nirav Modi, Rahul Gandhi stated that the scam of such intensity could not have taken place without the highest level protection by the authorities. He further questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the same issue. He asked PM Modi to explain “why it happened and what steps were being taken to ensure the banking system is safe in the country.

Narendra Modi is not against corruption, he is an instrument of corruption: Rahul Gandhi in Shillong. #PNBScam #NiravModi pic.twitter.com/43BRtgFjrp — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018

In the past few days, political attack between BJP and Congress has intensified looking as leaders of the both the parties are campaigning in poll-bound states. Just a while ago, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka President BS Yeddyurappa targeted the Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday saying that his presence in the state will make them win more than 150 seats. Hitting out at new Congress chief who had recently campaigned in Karnataka to make further in-grounds for the Congress party, BJP Karnataka chief took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi said that by bringing a baccha (Rahul Gandhi) in Karnataka, we now know that we will win more than 150 seats here.

In the past one month, this was the second time when BJP Karnataka Chief had targeted his political rival Rahul Gandhi ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Previously, the Karnataka BJP chief had called Rahul Gandhi an ‘election Hindu’. Commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s religion, BS Yeddyurappa took to his Twitter account and in a ‘welcome’ message for Rahul Gandhi, he had said, “I heartily welcome #ElectionHindu Rahul Gandhi to Ballari.”

BJP comes here & offer crores of rupees to the churches of Meghalaya. Just like they think they can buy some Congress MLA's & form the govt here, they also think they can come here & buy the church, the religion and God. This is disgusting: Rahul Gandhi in #Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/dZ1Hi9KgFv — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018

#WATCH: Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets people during his roadshow in Shillong, #Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/FvTF6wmfxO — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018

