Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated Sikkim's first and India's 100th airport to the service of the nation. The new greenfield airport, which has been built at Pakyong at a cost of Rs 605.59 crore, will connect landlocked Sikkim with the rest of the country and put the state on the aviation map, reports said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling during inauguration of Pakyong airport in Sikkim on Monday.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of Pakyong Airport near Gangtok in Sikkim. https://t.co/8cJtvquiHE — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2018

PM Modi is in Sikkim on a 2-day visit.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Pakyong Airport in Gangtok, Prime Minister Modi said work is progressing at a high pace to strengthen both infrastructural and emotional connectivity to Sikkim and Northeast. He has been there himself to check the development work in Northeast and Union Ministers are also regularly visiting the region.

Sikkim’s dream of having an airport came true nine years after a foundation stone for it was laid by the then civil aviation minister Praful Patel in February 2009.

The airport is spread over 990 acres and is located at Pakyong village about 35km south of Gangtok. The new airport, which is situated at a height of 4500 ft, is billed as one of the five highest airports in the country.

The project to develop Pakyong Airport was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in October 2008.

