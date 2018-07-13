As the Twitter removed fake accounts and followers from the microblogging site, politicians including PM Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu lost a big number of followers on Twitter. The action also affected US president Donal Trump and former first lady of United States Hillary Clinton, say reports.

Several heavyweight politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu have lost a big number of Twitter followers. As per reports, PM Modi lost 18, 613, AICC chief Rahul Gandhi 12, 974 and CM N Chandrababu Naidu lost nearly 5,194 followers on Twitter.

Not only Indian politicians, US President Donald Trump and former first lady of United States Hillary Clinton also lost a big number of followers on Twitter. The big change happened after the microblogging site Twitter deleted the fake accounts. The downfall in followership was registered after Twitter removed the fake accounts and followers.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Mahesh Babu also lost a big number of followers.

A Twitter spokesperson said reportedly said,“We do not have any numbers available which are specific to this cleanup. Due to technology and process improvements during the past year, we are now removing 214% more accounts for violating our spam policies on a year-on-year basis. The new protections we’ve developed have already helped us prevent more than 50,000 spammy signups per day,” the official said.

As per reports, the action of removing accounts will impact Twitter’s business and company shares may tank by $3.1 billion. The reports allegedly said that Twitter has removed around 70 million accounts.

Twitter CFO Ned Segal in a Tweet said that most accounts that the company has removed have not been active from last 30 days or more, or we catch them at sign up and they are never counted.

