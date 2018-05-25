Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina along with the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday attended the Visva Bharati University's convocation in Santiniketan. Both PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina later inaugurated Bangladesh Bhavan, set up at the university campus. Visva Bharati University is the only university which has the Prime Minister as its Chancellor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina along with the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday attended the Visva Bharati University’s convocation in Santiniketan. Both leaders also inaugurated the Bangladesh Bhavan, which has been set up at Vishwa Bharati University campus in Bengal’s Santiniketan. The Prime Minister was received by Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and Union Minister Babul Supriyo Speaking at the convocation of Visva Bharati University, PM Modi said, “First of all, as the chancellor of Visva Bharati University, I seek your apologies. When I was coming here, some students were telling me with gestures that there is no arrangement of drinking water. I want to apologise for all the inconvenience caused to you.”

He further added,”Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is present with us. India and Bangladesh are two separate countries, but our interests are connected. Be it culture or public policy, we learn a lot from each other. One such example is Bangladesh Bhavan.” PM Modi said, “Tagore will always be remembered as a global citizen. When I went to Tajikistan, I got the opportunity to unveil Rabindra Nath Tagore’s statue. Tagore used to believe that every person is born to do something in life. Educating students is very much important to give them the right path so that they can reach the right destination. He used to say that education is not given in school and colleges only, but in many ways.”

PM Modi also said, “125 crores Indian have taken the resolution to make a ‘New India’ by 2022. Education and a good educational institution play a very important role in this. Passouts of these universities contribute to the development of a country.”

Visva Bharati University is the only central university that has the Prime Minister as its Chancellor otherwise all most all universities have President as its Chancellor. Around 10,000 post-graduate and 1,000 Ph.D students received their certificates.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App