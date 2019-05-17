Narendra Modi slams BJP Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur for pro-Godse remark: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur for her pro-Godse remark. He said will not forgive Prayga for calling Nathuram Godse a “deshbakth” (patriot). The move came few hours after BJP president Amit Shan on Friday cracked the whip against party leaders Anant Kumar Hegde, Nalin Kumar Kateel and Pragya Singh Thakur on their pro-Godse remarks and asked them to submit their explanations within 10 days as their comments go against the party’s ideology.

Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday dubbed Nathuram Godse as a patriot, days after Makkal Needhi Maiyam founder Kamal Haasan, while addressing a rally in bypoll-bound Aravakurichi on Sunday, claimed that he was free India’s first extremist. While speaking to media, Pragya said that Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), is a ‘deshbhakt’ and will remain a ‘deshbhakt’.

Without naming Haasan, Pragya asserted that those who called Godse a terrorist will be given a befitting reply when the results of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be announced. Nathuram Godse was the man who killed Mahatma Gandhi. She further went on to say that those who called him a terrorist should look within, adding that such people would get a befitting reply on the election 2019 results day, May 23. Pragya, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, had earlier erupted a massive controversy after she claimed that ATS chief Hemant Karkare died during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as she had “cursed” him for “torturing” her.

BJP President Amit Shah said she has been given a ticket to contest the election so that the whole world can know that these accusations against her were false. Pragya too claims she had nothing to do with the 2008 Malegaon explosion. Six Muslims were killed and more than a hundred people injured. Court filings said the motorcycle on which the explosives were strapped belonged to Pragya and she was among those who planned the attack to avenge the terror attacks carried out by jihadi activities.

