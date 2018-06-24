Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am on Sunday. The 45h edition of the radio show will broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi mobile application. PM is expected to talk about the increasing terrorist activity in the country and the killing of journalist Shujaat Bukhari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will address the June 2018 edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11:00 am. This will be the prime minister’s 45th edition of the radio programme. Notably, in the May edition of the radio address, PM Modi spoke about the fitness challenge, paid tribute to Nehru and Savarkar and hailed the women of INSV Tarini for their commendable achievements.

It has been speculated that the prime minister is likely to talk to about the gruesome killing of Jammu and Kashmir’s renowned journalist Shujaat Bukhari and rifleman Aurangzeb. He is also expected to raise the issue of global terrorism and unilateral Ramzan ceasefire.

((UPDATING))….

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More