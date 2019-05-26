Narendra Modi to take oath for second term as Prime Minister on May 30: President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath and secrecy of the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers, a statement issued by the President's Office mentioned.

Narendra Modi will be sworn as the Prime Minister for the second consecutive term on May 30 at 7 pm in Rashtrapati Bhavan, along with members of the Union Council of Ministers. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath and secrecy of the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers, a statement issued by the President’s Office mentioned. The ceremony will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, managed to increase its tally and notched up 353 seats in the 2019 elections. This is termed as the first time a non-Congress party has managed to secure a majority for the second term after Indira had won in 1971 and her father and former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

BJP led NDA in 2019 swept Lok Sabha polls. The Congress-led UPA was however managed to claim just 92 seats. The saffron party surge covered the east, west and south regions. The party powerfully swept the Maharastra. The party failed only in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Varanasi seat for the second term with a huge margin. Home Minister Rajnath Singh too witnessed a huge margin from Lucknow seat against SP candidate Poonam Sinha.

Meanwhile, the council of ministers is likely to be different from the outgoing team with some of the old faces either retiring from politics due to health and other factors or being replaced by a younger lot.

The main opposition party Congress failed to show better performance and was a long way behind the saffron surge. Congress top brass leaders including president Rahul Gandhi suffered a humiliating defeat from Amethi against BJP leader Smriti Irani. However, Rahul Gandhi won Kerala’s Wayanad seat. The other senior party leaders who too faced the defeat in Lok Sabha polls 2019 – Sheila Dikshit, Digvijaya Singh, Ashok Chavan, Shushil Kumar Shinde, Nabam Tuki, Veerappa Moily, and other leaders.

