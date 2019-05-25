Narendra Modi unanimously elected leader of NDA: NDA Parliamentary Board meeting begins in Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, on the advice of the Union Cabinet, signed an order to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha today.

(From left) BJP president Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, senior party leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were present at the NDA parliamentary meeting in New Delhi on Saturday.

Narendra Modi unanimously elected leader of NDA: Narendra Modi was unanimously elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the NDA Parliamentary Board meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday. The NDA Parliamentary Board meeting began in Delhi on Saturday after it surpassed its previous tally of 336 to achieve a super-sized number of 350 seats, out of the total 542 Lok Sabha seats. Newly elected MPs and other leaders including Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, SAD Chief Parkash Singh Badal proposed Narendra Modi’s name as the leader of NDA Parliamentary Party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will call on President Ram Nath Kovind, staking claim to form the government at the Centre soon, reports said. Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, on the advice of the Union Cabinet, signed the order of dissolving the 16th Lok Sabha. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora also submitted the list of winners of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 to President Ram Nath Kovind today.

#WATCH Delhi: Narendra Modi bows before the Constitution of India before starting his address at the NDA parliamentary meeting. pic.twitter.com/wam9IkHBoG — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2019

PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony has been confirmed. The oath-taking ceremony will take place on May 30, reports said.

Here are the highlights of NDA Parliamentary Board meeting:

Modi dedicates his life to people and emerged as a hope for the poor: Shah

Lok Sabha elections 2019 were historic: Shah

People rewarded Modi with their vote: Shah

People have accepted BJP’s vision: Shah

PM Modi thanks NDA leaders for choosing him as NDA leader

The journey of New Indi begins: PM Modi

Every worker has played a part in the win in Lok Saha poll: PM

People voted for us to serve them: PM Modi

