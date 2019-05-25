Narendra Modi unanimously elected leader of NDA: Narendra Modi was unanimously elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the NDA Parliamentary Board meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday. The NDA Parliamentary Board meeting began in Delhi on Saturday after it surpassed its previous tally of 336 to achieve a super-sized number of 350 seats, out of the total 542 Lok Sabha seats. Newly elected MPs and other leaders including Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, SAD Chief Parkash Singh Badal proposed Narendra Modi’s name as the leader of NDA Parliamentary Party.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will call on President Ram Nath Kovind, staking claim to form the government at the Centre soon, reports said. Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, on the advice of the Union Cabinet, signed the order of dissolving the 16th Lok Sabha. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora also submitted the list of winners of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 to President Ram Nath Kovind today.
PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony has been confirmed. The oath-taking ceremony will take place on May 30, reports said.
Here are the highlights of NDA Parliamentary Board meeting:
- Modi dedicates his life to people and emerged as a hope for the poor: Shah
- Lok Sabha elections 2019 were historic: Shah
- People rewarded Modi with their vote: Shah
- People have accepted BJP’s vision: Shah
- PM Modi thanks NDA leaders for choosing him as NDA leader
- The journey of New Indi begins: PM Modi
- Every worker has played a part in the win in Lok Saha poll: PM
- People voted for us to serve them: PM Modi