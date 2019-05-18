Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple: Before taking a plunge into mainstream politics, Narendra Modi had spent five years of his life (between 1985 to 1990) as a hermit at a small ashram at Garud Chatti at Kedarnath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers Kedarnath temple after campaigning for the seventh and final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections ended in the country on Friday. Uttarakhand Pradesh BJP media in-charge Devendra Bhasin said Modi will also offer prayers at Badrinath shine tomorrow (May 19, 2019).

Though media reports say Modi is visiting the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines to seek blessings of Lord Shiva ahead of the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections on May 23, 2019, sources said the purpose of this visit of the prime minister is spiritual. Modi has a special connection with Uttarakhand and devotion for Lord Kedarnath as he has spent five years of his life (between 1985 to 1990) as a hermit at a small ashram at Garud Chatti near the shrine before taking a plunge into mainstream politics. During his stay at Garud Chatti, Modi used to meditate at the holy cave near Kedarnath shrine and visit Lord Kedarnath. The district administration has made special arrangements in the Dhyan Gufa (meditation cave) for Modi’s night stay.

Modi embarked on a two-day journey to Uttarakhand on Saturday after the Election Commission of India (ECI) gave its nod to the PM’s proposed visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines in the hill state. The PMO had sought the views of the ECI on the two-day official visit of Modi to Uttarakhand. However, the ECI has warned the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) not to violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which is still in force, reports said.

At Kedarnath, PM Modi will go for inspection and hold a discussion with officials over construction works of the temple that was partially damaged in 2013 due to heavy rain and massive floods.

This is Modi’s fourth visit to Kedarnath during his tenure as the PM of the country. In May 2017, he first visited the shrine during the opening ceremony and went there for the second time in October 2017 during the closing ceremony a day after Diwali. Here, Modi had said that the blessings from Kedarnath will lead his government to “fulfil the aspirations of every Indian citizen in 2022. Apart from that, he visited Kedarnath for the third time in November 2018 just before the closing ceremony of the temple.

The portals of Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham in Uttarakhand were thrown open for pilgrims on May 7, 2019. Similarly, the gates of Badrinath were opened at 4:15 am on May 10 while the gates of the famous Kedarnath shrine located in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand were thrown open for pilgrims in the presence of priests at 6.15 am on May 9 after six months of winter break. More than 2,000 pilgrims attended the opening ceremony of the Kedarnath shrine, reports said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App