Bharatiya Janata Party Naresh Agarwal on Tuesday apologised for his remarks against Rajya Sabha MP and Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan. On Monday, BJP leader Naresh Agarwal faced criticism over his misogynistic comment where he termed Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan as 'Bollywood Dance Girl'. Expressing regret over his misogynistic remark, Naresh Agarwal said that he did not intend to hurt anyone.

Soon after, quitting Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Naresh Agarwal was welcomed in the party, but his comments were unacceptable. His comment regarding Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan embarrassed BJP which landed him in troubles within hours of joining the party. However, Naresh Agrawal has realised his mistake and has expressed ‘Khed’ (regret) in front of the media for his earlier comment on Tuesday. While apologising he said, “if my comments have hurt someone then I express regret”. His clarification came after when media persons asked him about the row over his controversial remark. When further asked, if will he apologise for his earlier comment, Agarwal replied, ‘Khed’ shabd ka matlab aap samajhte hain? (Do you understand the meaning of regret?)

On Monday, BJP leader Naresh Agarwal faced criticism over his misogynistic comment where he termed Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan as ‘Bollywood Dance Girl’. in his controversial statement, Agarwal said “My ticket was denied and it was given to someone who dances in films. That is even more painful.” His comment was not welcomed by the people on social media who have asked for the sacking of the leader. Well, his move to attack Mulayam Singh Yadav for nominating Bachchan did not go as he planned and came as an embarrassment for himself.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also thrashed BJP leader Naresh Agarwal for his improper comment. In her Twitter post, she wrote: ” Shri Naresh Agarwal has joined Bhartiya Janata Party. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachchan ji are improper and unacceptable.” The slamming of Bollywood actresses from party leaders is not new, as a few days ago SP leader Azam Khan and Jaya Prada were having the same conflict. The battle of remarks started with Jaya Prada comparing Azam Khan with Alauddin Khilji, and ended with Azam Khan’s controversial statement where he referred to Jaya Prada as ‘Naachne Wali’.

ALSO READ: Sushma Swaraj lashes out at new BJP member Naresh Agarwal for calling Jaya Bachchan ‘Bollywood Dance Girl’

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: Jaya Prada compares Azam Khan to Alauddin Khilji; SP leader retorts by saying he does not care about remarks of ‘nachne wali’

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App