Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita resign from board of directors of cash-strapped Jet Airways: Jet Airways founder and chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal have reportedly resigned from the board of directors of the cash-strapped airline, reports said on Monday. Jet Airways has not officially confirmed regarding the acceptance of its chairman’s resignation, but reports said the airliner’s board today held a meeting to decide on ways to procure interim funding and on the future role of its founder Naresh Goyal. Reports said the lenders of Jet Airways forced Goyal to step down as Jets debt burden stands at around Rs 8,000 crore.

On March 19, Civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu had called an emergency meeting with the Jet Airways engineers’ union to discuss multiple issues affecting the airlines including the non-payment of salaries to employees, cancellation of flights, delay in refunds among others. Prabhu also sought a detailed report from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Jet compliance issues.

The engineers’ union of the airlines wrote to DGCA citing salary concern, shortage of flights and passengers’ safety. Jet Airways, currently, is undergoing financial crunch as the cash-strapped carrier is struggling to pay its employees.

On Tuesday afternoon the airline grounded four more planes making the total 41 in terms of cancelled flights. Earlier, Jet Airways had pulled out of Abu Dhabi, Manchester and Hong Kong. The cash-strapped airline has also stopped accepting bookings for the Mumbai-Hong Kong flight beyond March 22, 2019.

Lenders including the Punjab National Bank (PNB) are expected to give Rs 750 crore to Jet Airways. Apart from that, Etihad also wants to infuse Rs 1,600-1,900 crore for a stake of 24.9 per cent.

Currently, Jet Airways has only 41 aircraft in its fleet for operations, out of around 120 planes and that there may be a further reduction in the fleet size and the number of flights, the DGCA said.

Goyal had started operating Jet Airways in 1993 with initial seed money from Tail Winds.

